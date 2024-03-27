Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNRX opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. VolitionRx Limited has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

