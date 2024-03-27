Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.39% from the company’s previous close.

SIRI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

