SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.55.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,373,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,039,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,212 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

