SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 5%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.97. 239,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,309,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

