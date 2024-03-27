SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 6.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 416,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,229,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

SmartRent Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $530.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,857,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after acquiring an additional 713,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 226,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 447,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 226,362 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

