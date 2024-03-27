Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 415,318 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

