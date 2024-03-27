Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 874,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705,336. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

