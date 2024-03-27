Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 78,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,676. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $499.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

