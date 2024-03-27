Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 379,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,475. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

