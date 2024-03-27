Solid State (LON:SOLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,474.25

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,474.25 ($18.63) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($16.74), with a volume of 62342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,395 ($17.63).

Solid State Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,288.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,275.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The company has a market capitalization of £150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,113.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division provides owed brand manufactured components, franchised components, and the provision of value-added services, such as sourcing and obsolescence management.

