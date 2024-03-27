SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SouthState by 324.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in SouthState by 72.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 71,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.