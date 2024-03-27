SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

(Get Free Report)

See Also

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers mortgage, car, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.