SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock remained flat at $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $10.28.
About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
