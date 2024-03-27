SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,667,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the previous session’s volume of 1,408,712 shares.The stock last traded at $28.95 and had previously closed at $28.92.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

