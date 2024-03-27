SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 526,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $30,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPTM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.73. 140,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.