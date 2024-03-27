SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 1.72% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $41,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,155. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.