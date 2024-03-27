Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MBB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 1,868,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,735. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.