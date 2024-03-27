Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up approximately 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $154.73. 229,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.42 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

