Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $430,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

