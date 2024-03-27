Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. 557,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.