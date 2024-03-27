Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,071 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 905,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

