Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

CRSP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.79. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

