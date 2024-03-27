Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 83,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 715,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPHR. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $10,706,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after buying an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

