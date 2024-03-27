Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 3.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.85. 676,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.