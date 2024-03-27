Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. 1,605,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,597. The stock has a market cap of $510.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

