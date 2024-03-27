Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Short Interest Up 2,533.3% in March

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 2,533.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 36.41% of Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPJ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

