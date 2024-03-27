Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.94

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 53055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SQSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Squarespace Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at $118,543,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 36,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,167,166.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,691,790 shares in the company, valued at $118,543,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 5,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $163,358.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,120.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,988 shares of company stock worth $11,947,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

