SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.86

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 182355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.