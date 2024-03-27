Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13,875.7% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 149,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,193. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.