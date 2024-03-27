Status (SNT) Price Up 20% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Status has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $190.27 million and $14.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.05036887 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $14,175,660.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

