Sterling Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $775.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $725.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.68. The company has a market cap of $736.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

