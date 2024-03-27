Sterling Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises 12.9% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $21,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

JGRO stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.