Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,242 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.