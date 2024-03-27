Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.