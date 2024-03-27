Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $944,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

