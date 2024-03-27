Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TIP opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

