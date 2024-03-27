Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 2,908 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.90 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

