Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 4,514 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

