Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 4,730 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

