Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

