Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 767% compared to the typical daily volume of 531 call options.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. 3,547,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.