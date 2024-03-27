StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 4.3 %

FTEK opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

