StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.10 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

