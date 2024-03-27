StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.