StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

