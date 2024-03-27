StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NL Industries stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $351.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 0.63.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NL Industries

About NL Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NL Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NL Industries by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NL Industries by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in NL Industries by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

