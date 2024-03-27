StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NL Industries (NYSE:NL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Stock Up 1.3 %
NL Industries stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $351.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.71 and a beta of 0.63.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.
NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.
