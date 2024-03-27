StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

