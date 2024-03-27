StockNews.com Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
