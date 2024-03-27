StockNews.com Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.58 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $365.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 151,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

