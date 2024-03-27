Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 4,833.3% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %

SEOAY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

