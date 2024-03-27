Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

