Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,774,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Boeing by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

BA stock opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $210.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

